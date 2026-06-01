DK Shivakumar in Delhi to meet Congress high command ahead of swearing-in

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Monday arrived in New Delhi to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Shivakumar extended greetings to the people of Karnataka. “My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time,” he said.

Shivakumar and outgoing caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are expected to hold discussions with senior Congress leaders on cabinet formation and other political developments in the state. The talks are likely to focus on the allocation of portfolios and induction of new faces into the cabinet, with indications that several ministers from the previous Siddaramaiah government may not be retained.

Speculation is also underway over a possible cabinet role for Yathindra Siddaramaiah, while sources suggest the Congress leadership is considering a mix of experienced and new legislators in the upcoming ministry.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah has also proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, though the suggestion is yet to receive approval from the high command. Discussions are also expected on the possibility of appointing one or more Deputy Chief Ministers.