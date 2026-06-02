Siddaramaiah not in favour of Satish as next KPCC president?

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Rumours flew thick and fast over the alleged feud between caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his staunch loyalist and former minister Satish Jarkiholi, with the former reportedly not in favour of Satish as the KPCC chief. Instead, he has proposed the names of MLC BK Hariprasad, former ministers Dr G Parameshwara and Shivaraj Thangadagi, all from AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities, informed sources said.

The KPCC top position is expected to fall vacant once DK Shivakumar takes charge as CM, setting off a high-stakes contest among influential leaders. Surprisingly, several senior leaders have entered the race, even as the Congress top brass planned to name Satish Jarkiholi. While not being an original Congressman is being read as a disadvantage for Satish, sources said he has demanded the KPCC post as well as a ministerial berth, which the high command is unlikely to consider.

The names of six-time Muddebihal MLA Appaji CS Nadagouda, considered a party loyalist and man of integrity, and former minister Eshwar Khandre have also come to the fore. Nadagouda, a Veerashaiva Lingayat, is a dark horse for the top post.

In a fresh development, senior leader BK Hariprasad has emerged as a serious contender. Party insiders say sections of the high command are considering his name, particularly in view of the Congress’ outreach to Other Backward Classes. Hariprasad’s long organisational experience and proximity to the leadership are seen as key factors in his favour.

Senior minister MB Patil is also being discussed as a potential aspirant. Patil’s stature within the party and his influence in the Lingayat community have made him a significant factor in the succession debate.