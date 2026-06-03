Congress appoints B K Hariprasad as KPCC chief, replacing D K Shivakumar

The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior leader B K Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding D K Shivakumar.

The appointment came just hours after Shivakumar was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka along with 13 ministers, marking a smooth transition of power in the state.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had resigned from the post on Thursday after being asked by the party high command to step down.

Hariprasad has also been nominated as the Congress candidate for the upcoming election to the State Legislative Council.

Announcing the decision, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement, "Congress president has appointed B K Hariprasad as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president D K Shivakumar," the statement added.

A veteran organisation leader, Hariprasad has previously overseen party affairs in several states. He is currently the Congress in-charge for Haryana, a responsibility he is expected to relinquish soon following his new assignment in Karnataka.