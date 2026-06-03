DK Shivakumar's first cabinet draws scrutiny over absence of women ministers

BELAGAVI: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought to balance regional, caste and political equations in his maiden cabinet, one glaring omission that has triggered discussion among political observers is the complete absence of women in the 13-member ministry.
Despite the Congress having nine women legislators in the state legislature - four MLAs and five MLCs - not a single woman found a place in the first batch of ministers sworn in on Tuesday.
The development has raised questions about the party's commitment to women's representation at a time when it has consistently projected itself as a champion of gender empowerment.
Among those overlooked were senior MLC Umashree and former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, both of whom have previous cabinet experience and were considered strong contenders for ministerial berths.
Their exclusion came as a surprise to many within the party, particularly given their experience and political standing.
In the days leading up to the cabinet formation, speculation was rife that at least one woman leader would be accommodated.
The name of Roopkala Shashidhar figured prominently in political discussions, with many expecting the KGF legislator to emerge as a fresh face in the ministry. However, she too failed to secure a place in the final list.
The Congress currently has four women MLAs — Laxmi Hebbalkar, Roopkala Shashidhar, Nayana Motamma and Kaneez Fatima. In the Legislative Council, the party is represented by Gayathri Shanthegowda, Pushpa Amarnath, Bilkis Bano, Dr Arathi Krishna and Umashree. Yet none were able to break into the first cabinet under Shivakumar's leadership.
Political analysts point out that while the chief minister was under pressure to accommodate regional heavyweights, influential communities, loyalists and first-time aspirants, the absence of even a single woman minister has created an avoidable political controversy.
Party insiders, however, indicate that the issue is likely to figure prominently during discussions on the next phase of cabinet expansion.