DK Shivakumar's first cabinet draws scrutiny over absence of women ministers

BELAGAVI: Even as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought to balance regional, caste and political equations in his maiden cabinet, one glaring omission that has triggered discussion among political observers is the complete absence of women in the 13-member ministry.

Despite the Congress having nine women legislators in the state legislature - four MLAs and five MLCs - not a single woman found a place in the first batch of ministers sworn in on Tuesday.

The development has raised questions about the party's commitment to women's representation at a time when it has consistently projected itself as a champion of gender empowerment.

Among those overlooked were senior MLC Umashree and former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, both of whom have previous cabinet experience and were considered strong contenders for ministerial berths.

Their exclusion came as a surprise to many within the party, particularly given their experience and political standing.