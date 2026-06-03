North Karnataka takes centre stage in DK Shivakumar's cabinet power-balancing act

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought to strike a cautious political balance between regions, communities and experience while unveiling his 14-member cabinet, giving North Karnataka a significant share of representation and reaffirming the region's growing influence in the state's power structure.
Of the 13 ministers inducted into Shivakumar's cabinet, five are heavyweight leaders from North Karnataka - Satish Jarkiholi, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Ishwar Khandre and Sharan Prakash Patil.
All five were key members of the previous cabinet and have once again found a place in the new dispensation, underlining the importance the Congress leadership attaches to the politically crucial northern belt.
The composition of the cabinet also reflects a carefully calibrated caste equation. Khandre, MB Patil and Sharan Prakash Patil represent the influential Lingayat community, which remains a decisive political force across large parts of North Karnataka.
Jarkiholi, one of the Congress party's strongest mass leaders in the region, represents the Scheduled Tribe community, while Priyank Kharge continues to be the party's prominent Scheduled Caste face.
Political observers view the inclusion of these leaders as an attempt by Shivakumar to ensure that North Karnataka remains firmly aligned with the government while preserving social and electoral balance ahead of future political battles.
However, the cabinet formation has also generated disappointment among several senior Congress leaders from the region. Veteran legislators such as HK Patil and RV Deshpande, both considered experienced administrators and strong organisational figures, failed to secure berths despite expectations that they would be accommodated in the first round.
Their exclusion is being viewed in political circles as a clear indication that the new Chief Minister is keen on promoting a mix of established leaders and relatively younger faces while reshaping the government's political profile.
The cabinet list has also left several regional aspirations unfulfilled. Supporters of MLA Shivanand Patil had mounted a strong campaign seeking a Deputy Chief Minister's post for the North Karnataka leader, but the demand found no place in the final power-sharing formula. Likewise, loyalists of senior MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar were hoping for cabinet representation, but their expectations remained unmet.
With only the first phase of cabinet formation completed, attention has now shifted to a possible expansion. A long list of Congress legislators from North Karnataka who believe they deserve a place in the ministry are expected to intensify their lobbying efforts in the coming weeks.
For now, while North Karnataka has secured a prominent presence in Shivakumar's team, many ambitious leaders from the region remain on the sidelines, waiting anxiously for the next round of political appointments and hoping that their turn will come when the cabinet is expanded.