North Karnataka takes centre stage in DK Shivakumar's cabinet power-balancing act

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought to strike a cautious political balance between regions, communities and experience while unveiling his 14-member cabinet, giving North Karnataka a significant share of representation and reaffirming the region's growing influence in the state's power structure.

Of the 13 ministers inducted into Shivakumar's cabinet, five are heavyweight leaders from North Karnataka - Satish Jarkiholi, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Ishwar Khandre and Sharan Prakash Patil.

All five were key members of the previous cabinet and have once again found a place in the new dispensation, underlining the importance the Congress leadership attaches to the politically crucial northern belt.

The composition of the cabinet also reflects a carefully calibrated caste equation. Khandre, MB Patil and Sharan Prakash Patil represent the influential Lingayat community, which remains a decisive political force across large parts of North Karnataka.

Jarkiholi, one of the Congress party's strongest mass leaders in the region, represents the Scheduled Tribe community, while Priyank Kharge continues to be the party's prominent Scheduled Caste face.

Political observers view the inclusion of these leaders as an attempt by Shivakumar to ensure that North Karnataka remains firmly aligned with the government while preserving social and electoral balance ahead of future political battles.