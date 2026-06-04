CM’s chair is not mine, it belongs to people: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, in his maiden cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, announced a slew of welfare schemes, including free bus passes for all students studying in schools and colleges across the state and a platform to help youth get employment in the private sector.
Shivakumar, in his 2-hour-long cabinet meeting with the 13 newly sworn-in ministers, took decisions on various sectors, which the new CM called ‘Nava Yuga’ (new era) and ‘Yuva Yuga’ (era of youngsters).
Shivakumar said since there was criticism on providing free bus travel to all women, the government has decided to provide free bus passes for all students from school-level to post graduation. Students have to submit applications, he said, adding that details will be worked out in the coming days in consultation with the Transport Department. “For all students, whether they are in SSLC, PUC, degree or postgraduate courses, we are giving free bus passes without charging anyone,” Shivakumar told reporters.
On employment generation, the CM announced that the state will launch an online employment portal to connect job seekers with private-sector employers and provide skill training based on industry needs. The platform, to be developed in consultation with industry bodies such as FKCCI, will function like an online employment exchange. Employers from various sectors, including IT-BT, healthcare and hospitality, can register and recruit candidates.
Shivakumar said priority should be given to Kannadigas in hiring and added that the government would discuss fixing a percentage of reservation for locals in these industries.
Three ministers have been tasked with shaping this initiative, which is expected to take a final form within a month. “We are committed to providing jobs to local people,” Shivakumar added.
To encourage youth participation in sports, culture and other skill-based activities across rural and urban areas, Shivakumar said the government will facilitate the formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations. Of these, around 6,000 will be set up at the gram panchayat level, while the remaining will be formed in urban wards at urban pockets. Each association will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and have 150-200 youth members. The initiative is aimed at nurturing leadership qualities and creating opportunities for youth development.
Further, Shivakumar said many people across the state are unable to obtain water and electricity connections for their buildings owing to a lack of Completion Certificates (CC) and Occupancy Certificates (OC). To address this, the government is considering a one-time relief measure for buildings of up to 2,500 sq ft that were under construction as of May 31. Beneficiaries will be required to upload photographs and videos, and the scheme will be implemented in a systematic manner across the state. “The facility for conversion of B Khata to A Khata, which is being done in Bengaluru at present, will be extended statewide,’’ he added.
The CM also announced Rs 2,000 crore for asphalting roads in Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) limits. “In the next three to four months, all roads will be asphalted’’ he said.
On funds for youth clubs and roads, Shivakumar said this is “DK Shivakumar government”.
In his maiden press conference as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said the “auspicious time” he had been speaking has finally arrived. “This responsibility has been given by the people of the state and Congress workers. I dedicate the next two years to public welfare,” he said.
Recalling his political journey, Shivakumar said he had seen both highs and lows, including a stint in Tihar Jail. The CM said he had contested a school election when he was in Class 7. “This CM’s chair is not mine, it belongs to the people. The opportunity may have come late, but I have got it now,” he said.
He noted that Siddaramaiah had vacated the CM’s post in line with the party high command’s decision and described the new cabinet as a representation of all castes, religions and regions.
He also urged the media to avoid publishing false stories and said the government was open to correcting its mistakes.