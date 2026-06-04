CM’s chair is not mine, it belongs to people: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, in his maiden cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, announced a slew of welfare schemes, including free bus passes for all students studying in schools and colleges across the state and a platform to help youth get employment in the private sector.

Shivakumar, in his 2-hour-long cabinet meeting with the 13 newly sworn-in ministers, took decisions on various sectors, which the new CM called ‘Nava Yuga’ (new era) and ‘Yuva Yuga’ (era of youngsters).

Shivakumar said since there was criticism on providing free bus travel to all women, the government has decided to provide free bus passes for all students from school-level to post graduation. Students have to submit applications, he said, adding that details will be worked out in the coming days in consultation with the Transport Department. “For all students, whether they are in SSLC, PUC, degree or postgraduate courses, we are giving free bus passes without charging anyone,” Shivakumar told reporters.

On employment generation, the CM announced that the state will launch an online employment portal to connect job seekers with private-sector employers and provide skill training based on industry needs. The platform, to be developed in consultation with industry bodies such as FKCCI, will function like an online employment exchange. Employers from various sectors, including IT-BT, healthcare and hospitality, can register and recruit candidates.

Shivakumar said priority should be given to Kannadigas in hiring and added that the government would discuss fixing a percentage of reservation for locals in these industries.