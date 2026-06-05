Karnataka Cabinet turmoil: CM says 'will meet Reddy personally' to explain Congress high command's decision

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that he would meet senior minister Ramalinga Reddy to explain the Congress leadership's decision on portfolio allocation and seek to persuade him to reconsider his resignation from the cabinet.
Reddy, the Congress MLA from BTM Layout, resigned from the newly formed cabinet after being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio he had sought. He was instead assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation department.
Shivakumar said he had earlier assured Reddy that he would get the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but added that the final call on portfolio allocation rested with the Congress top brass.
"It is true that I had earlier told him that when I came to power, I would give him this department. It is also true that when I persuaded him and gave him the Transport portfolio, it was celebrated almost like a ceremonial occasion. However, the high command has taken a decision," Shivakumar told reporters.
Responding to questions about Reddy's reported displeasure and claims that he had not responded to phone calls, Shivakumar said the senior leader was away and that he would meet him directly.
"Reddy has gone to his children's place and is returning. I will go and meet him. He is a very senior leader," he said.
Explaining the allocation of the Bengaluru Development portfolio to Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivakumar said the decision was taken by the party high command after the minister had sought the department.
"So, they gave it to Krishna Byre Gowda because he had sought it. I had also requested it, but once the party and the high command made a decision, I did what I could. Let us see. What has happened has happened. I need to speak to him," he said.
"There is nothing wrong with his asking for it, and it is true that I had spoken about giving it to him. Now I must somehow explain the situation to him and speak with him again," he added.
Asked whether there was any possibility of revisiting the allocation, the CM said only the party leadership could take a call on the matter. "If there is any change, only our party high command can speak about it; I cannot," he added.
On another senior leader, KH Muniyappa, who had reportedly expressed unhappiness over the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio allotted to him, Shivakumar said the issue had been resolved after consultations with the party leadership.
"Muniyappa has given his blessings and agreed. Rahul Gandhi has spoken to him, and I have also spoken to him. He said, 'Whatever you give us, we will accept it,' and that he would work for the party," he said.
Reacting to Reddy's resignation, Muniyappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he wanted the Social Welfare, Agriculture, and Irrigation portfolios.
(With inputs from PTI)