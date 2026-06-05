Karnataka Cabinet turmoil: CM says 'will meet Reddy personally' to explain Congress high command's decision

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that he would meet senior minister Ramalinga Reddy to explain the Congress leadership's decision on portfolio allocation and seek to persuade him to reconsider his resignation from the cabinet.

Reddy, the Congress MLA from BTM Layout, resigned from the newly formed cabinet after being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio he had sought. He was instead assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation department.

Shivakumar said he had earlier assured Reddy that he would get the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but added that the final call on portfolio allocation rested with the Congress top brass.

"It is true that I had earlier told him that when I came to power, I would give him this department. It is also true that when I persuaded him and gave him the Transport portfolio, it was celebrated almost like a ceremonial occasion. However, the high command has taken a decision," Shivakumar told reporters.

Responding to questions about Reddy's reported displeasure and claims that he had not responded to phone calls, Shivakumar said the senior leader was away and that he would meet him directly.

"Reddy has gone to his children's place and is returning. I will go and meet him. He is a very senior leader," he said.