'Everything has been resolved': DK Shivakumar after meeting with Minister Ramalinga Reddy over resignation

After a nearly two-and-a-half hours meeting with Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the crisis triggered by the senior Congress leader's resignation over portfolio allocation, has been resolved.

Shivakumar made the statements after emerging from the marathon discussions held with Reddy at a private hotel in Jayanagar late on Friday night, amid efforts by the Congress leadership to persuade the veteran leader to withdraw his resignation.

The meeting went on till the wee hours of Saturday.

Senior Congress leaders and some of Reddy's close associates were also involved in the discussions.

"This is a family matter. We will all sit together and talk. Everything has been resolved," Shivakumar told reporters after emerging from the meeting around 1.30 am.

"He has expressed his grievance; it was a case of miscommunication. Something has happened, and we will sort it out. Don't worry, we will run everything first-class. We have given opportunities to all senior leaders, and we will set everything right," Shivakumar said and expressed confidence that the government would move forward unitedly.