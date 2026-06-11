160-year-old, 12-room Kumarakrupa bungalow to be DKS official residence

BENGALURU: For DK Shivakumar, none of the official residences traditionally associated with Karnataka chief ministers -- Krishna, Cauvery and Anugraha -- will do, as he has picked the historic Kumara Krupa bungalow to stay and conduct his official duties.

The 160 year-old heritage structure, among Bengaluru’s oldest surviving buildings, is currently undergoing renovation and is expected to be ready within two months. Located a short distance from the existing chief ministerial residences, the bungalow has till now functioned as a government guest house.

The sprawling building has 12 spacious rooms, large halls, a kitchen and other facilities. The Public Works Department’s renovation work includes flooring, electrical works, carpeting, painting and restoration. Age-old teakwood doors, windows, cabinets and almirahs give the building an old charm.