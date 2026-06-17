BJP slams Priyank Kharge over remarks on RSS, accuses Congress of diversion politics

BENGALURU: The political debate over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) intensified in Karnataka, with BJP leaders strongly criticising Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks concerning the organisation.

BJP leaders defended the RSS and accused the Congress of trying to divert attention from issues facing the state.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra hit out at Priyank and said that calls for transparency from Congress leaders ring hollow when the party itself is yet to provide clear answers on issues such as the National Herald case. He alleged that the minister’s statements were aimed at pleasing the Congress high command and safeguarding his position in the government.

Reacting on social media ‘X’, Vijayendra accused Priyank of engaging in “selective moral outrage” while ignoring controversies linked to his own party. He also alleged that Priyank’s statements were aimed at pleasing the Congress high command and safeguarding his position in the government.

Defending the RSS, Vijayendra said that it is one of the world’s largest voluntary organisations built on discipline, service, sacrifice and dedication to nation-building. He said that the organisation’s shakhas, social initiatives and service activities are conducted openly and have earned the trust of millions of Indians over several generations.

“The RSS does not require a certificate of legitimacy from the Congress. It is already registered in the hearts of crores of patriotic Indians,” he said. He also pointed out RSS’ contributions during natural disasters, blood donation drives and tribal welfare initiatives According to Vijayendra, the issue of RSS has bene taken to divert attention from the failures of the Karnataka government.