Congress can win 5, BJP 2 in seven MLC seats; can JDS keep its flock united?

BENGALURU: The stage is set for biennial elections to seven MLC seats from the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday with eight candidates – five from the ruling Congress, two from BJP and one from JDS – being in the fray. KPCC president BK Hariprasad is among the five Congress candidates.

The polls will be a big test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as these are his maiden polls after being elevated to the top post. He has fielded his close associate Vinay Karthik as the fifth candidate from the party.

Each candidate needs 28 votes from as many MLAs and in the 222-member House, Congress has 135 MLAs, BJP 63 – including Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy who merged his party with BJP – and JDS 18.

Apart from them, there are three independents – Darshan Puttannaiah, Puttaswamy Gowda and Latha Mallikarjun – and three MLAs expelled from BJP – ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Congress can win four seats comfortably and expect to win the fifth too with the support of three independents and the votes of Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, who met Shivakumar at a resort in Bidadi where Congress MLAs are huddled.

Council polls likely to witness cross-voting

The ruling party expects some some disgruntled MLAs from JDS, including Chamundeshwari legislator GT Devegowda, to back their candidates or abstain from the polls. JDS, to keep its flock together, put up its MLAs at a resort in Devanahalli. Interestingly, GT Devegowda’s son and Hunsur MLA GD Harish Gowda, who has allegedly strained his relationship with his father, was made to issue the whip to party MLAs.