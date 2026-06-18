Dharmasthala burial case: Chinna called me; I told SIT, says Prakash Raj

BENGALURU: With his name appearing in a petition filed at the High Court in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday admitted that Chinna CN, the complainant, had contacted him on phone and that he had immediately informed this to Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Pronab Mohanty.

Chinna claimed that Raj had instructed him to follow the directions of activist Girish Mattannavar and offered a hug if he did so. Raj said he never met Mattannavar.

“As a social activist, I was concerned about the deaths linked to the Dharmasthala case. We also pressured the government to form an SIT and requested that a competent officer be appointed to lead it. Mohanty was selected to head the team,” he said.

Gave audio of Chinna’s call to SIT same day: Prakash Raj

According to Raj, before Mohanty took charge of SIT, he received a call from Mattannavar. “He told me that a man (linked to the case) wanted to speak to me.

The person spoke in Tamil and I had heard that he was from Mandya. During the conversation, Chinna said he wanted to meet me. I asked him why he wanted to meet me and what information he had. I told him that SIT is already investigating the matter. I asked him to record whatever he knew and send it to me,” Raj said.

He said soon after the phone call, he informed his lawyer about it and contacted Mohanty the same day. “I sought an appointment with him and personally handed over the recording. Mohanty thanked me for sharing that information and said it would be investigated,” Raj said. A few days later, Raj said, he contacted Mohanty again to inquire about the progress of the probe.