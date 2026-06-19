Cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls: BJP brass summons state leadership to Delhi

BENGALURU: Upset over cross voting by its MLAs in the Thursday’s election to the Legislative Council, the BJP high command has reportedly summoned state unit president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal to New Delhi on June 23.

According to sources Vijayendra is likely to reach New Delhi on Sunday itself.

Union Minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy is also upset over the BJP state leadership for the humiliating defeat of his party (NDA) candidate in the election.

Notably, 11 MLAs from BJP and JDS cross voted, which resulted in the humiliating defeat of the JDS candidate. Five Congress candidates polled 151 votes though it had the backing of only 140 MLAs. The BJP, which has 63 MLAs, won two seats. But its candidates received only 56 votes as seven MLAs’ votes reportedly went in favour of the Congress.

There were doubts about BJP’s surplus votes shifting to its alliance partner JDS as its lone candidate polled only 14 votes. At least four of the JDS’ 18 MLAs had allegedly cross voted. But Vijayendra and Ashoka issued a statement suspecting more JDS MLAs of cross voting in the election.

“I have obtained all information on cross voting and money changing hands. Action will be taken against those found guilty of cross voting and we will also ensure that they will never become MLAs again,” Ashoka said.

“I spoke to Kumaraswamy on Thursday night and he too was in shock. We discussed strategies to give a fitting reply to those who had hatched a plot,” he said, indirectly referring to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.