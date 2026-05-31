BJP eyes Karnataka overhaul, new chief on cards

NEW DELHI: With Congress poised to consolidate its government in Karnataka under the leadership of the new Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar on June 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly preparing for a significant organisational overhaul in the state as it seeks to strengthen its position in the opposition and chart a path back to power.

The names of several leaders, including Union Cabinet Minister Prahlad Joshi, are doing the rounds as possible candidates for the post of Karnataka BJP chief, with an announcement expected in the next few days.

Party sources here indicated that the BJP leadership is expected to focus on restructuring its Karnataka unit once the Congress government settles into office.

Among the key changes under consideration is the appointment of a new state president who can more effectively lead the party’s campaign and build a stronger grassroots network across the state.

The move comes as BJP assesses its performance in Karnataka and explores strategies to regain political momentum in one of the country’s most crucial electoral battlegrounds. Karnataka remains BJP’s most significant aim in southern India, making its political fortunes in the state particularly important for the party’s broader national ambitions.

Senior leaders, speaking to TNIE, said that the party is learnt to be evaluating organisational and electoral strategies that could help it reconnect with voters and expand its support base. They remarked that the party’s central leadership believes that only a refreshed state unit, combined with a more aggressive opposition strategy, will be essential in holding the Congress government accountable on issues of governance, development and public welfare.