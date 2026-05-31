BJP eyes Karnataka overhaul, new chief on cards

NEW DELHI: With Congress poised to consolidate its government in Karnataka under the leadership of the new Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar on June 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly preparing for a significant organisational overhaul in the state as it seeks to strengthen its position in the opposition and chart a path back to power.
The names of several leaders, including Union Cabinet Minister Prahlad Joshi, are doing the rounds as possible candidates for the post of Karnataka BJP chief, with an announcement expected in the next few days.
Party sources here indicated that the BJP leadership is expected to focus on restructuring its Karnataka unit once the Congress government settles into office.
Among the key changes under consideration is the appointment of a new state president who can more effectively lead the party’s campaign and build a stronger grassroots network across the state.
The move comes as BJP assesses its performance in Karnataka and explores strategies to regain political momentum in one of the country’s most crucial electoral battlegrounds. Karnataka remains BJP’s most significant aim in southern India, making its political fortunes in the state particularly important for the party’s broader national ambitions.
Senior leaders, speaking to TNIE, said that the party is learnt to be evaluating organisational and electoral strategies that could help it reconnect with voters and expand its support base. They remarked that the party’s central leadership believes that only a refreshed state unit, combined with a more aggressive opposition strategy, will be essential in holding the Congress government accountable on issues of governance, development and public welfare.
Sources here also said that the BJP may draw lessons from its approach in West Bengal, where the party invested heavily in organisational expansion, cadre mobilisation and targeted campaigning to emerge as a major political force despite facing a strong regional rival. While Karnataka presents a different political landscape for the party, BJP is expected to adopt a similarly structured and long-term strategy aimed at strengthening its presence at the booth and district levels to some extent in its electoral strategy.
The party is also likely to focus on nurturing new leadership, improving coordination between central and state leaders, and addressing issues that resonate with key voter groups. Such measures are expected to form part of a broader roadmap designed to position the BJP as a credible alternative to the Congress government in the years ahead.
BJP’s planned re-organisation of the state unit appears intended to signal that the battle for Karnataka’s political future is being approached with far greater strategic and electoral consideration than a routine political exercise.
“Karnataka is the most crucial state for us for coming into power here to ensure that the momentum towards making India a developed nation goes unhindered with the contribution of this state,” remarked a senior BJP functionary, hinting that the selection of a senior leader to head the state unit would reflect the party’s seriousness about winning the state in the next Assembly elections.