Cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls: BJP president Nabin summons Karnataka party chief Vijayendra

BJP president Nitin Nabin has summoned Karnataka party chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa and some other leaders over cross-voting in the state Legislative Council polls.

Nabi has taken a serious exception to the cross-voting in the elections and asked Yediyurappa and other leaders to meet him on June 23 here, party sources told PTI.

In the first electoral battle since the new government under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two.

The results also brought to light cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, as the total number of votes received by the ruling party is 151, which is 11 votes more than the expected 140 votes, sources said.

Eight candidates were in the fray for seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha.

Votes were subsequently counted in the evening.

Five candidates fielded by the Congress -- Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna BS, and Vinay Karthik Prakash -- emerged victorious.

BJP's two candidates -- Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R -- also won.

JD(S)' lone candidate, Govindaraju, faced defeat.

According to sources, preliminary information suggests that three BJP and eight JD(S) MLAs allegedly cross-voted in this election, and one BJP MLA's vote was declared invalid.

Admitting cross-voting by BJP MLAs, senior party leader R Ashoka on Thursday said that those who betrayed the party will be identified and a decision will be taken on action against them.

BJP state president Vijayendra said, "Who did cross-voting and why? Once we get information, the party will decide."