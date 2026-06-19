Jolt to NDA: Congress wins five seats in Karnataka MLC polls after surprise cross-voting

BENGALURU: In the biennial polls to elect seven MLCs from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly here on Thursday, the ruling Congress won five seats and the opposition BJP won two. The JDS, which fielded a lone candidate and was expecting the support of its alliance partner BJP, faced a humiliating defeat.

The victory comes as a morale-booster for the Congress government, and a shot in the arm for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The cross-voting jolted both the BJP and JDS. Eleven legislators, seven from the BJP and four from JDS, reportedly cross-voted to hand a massive victory to Vinay Karthik, Congress’ fifth candidate.

The Congress polled 151 first preference votes. Candidates BK Hariprasad, also KPCC president, Thippannappa Kamakanoor and Shivanna BS secured 30 votes each, PV Mohan got 29 and Vinay Karthik pocketed 32 votes, and emerged winners. BJP’s Raghu R Kautilya polled 29 and Lingaraj Patil got 27. Their term will be six years in the Upper House. JDS’ lone candidate Inchara Govindaraju garnered only 14 votes to face defeat.

“I am surprised to see the MLAs’ support for our government in the Legislative Council elections. This is not just support for our government. It is their support to us for the welfare of the people,” claimed Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. “They have supported us non-partisanly, saying they are with us in whatever step we are taking and moving forward,” he said.

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“Our party’s MLAs have also supported us unitedly. We will maintain the trust of different parties that have given us the most votes. We will continue to serve you, knowing your feelings,” CM DK Shivakumar said. Eight candidates were in the fray for seven seats.