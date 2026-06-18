Voting underway for Karnataka MLC polls; eight candidates in fray for seven seats

Voting began on Thursday for the election to seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, where eight candidates are in the fray.

This marks the first electoral battle for the ruling Congress after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assumed office. Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will vote in the election at the Vidhana Soudha here.

According to the returning officer, voting began at 9 am and will go on till 4 pm, while the counting will commence at 5 pm.

Each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win.

The Congress and BJP are expected to comfortably win four and two seats respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly, officials said.

However, a contest is likely for the seventh seat, as both Congress and JD(S) have fielded candidates despite lacking the strength to win it on their own.

The ruling Congress under CM Shivakumar is determined to win five out of the seven seats with the help of independents and unattached MLAs-who were expelled from the BJP.

While the JD(S), with the help of its alliance partner BJP, is hoping to win one seat, and has requested other MLAs, including those from Congress, to cast a "vote of conscience" in its favour.

The Congress and JD(S) legislators are expected to come directly from the resorts they were camping in, to caste their votes.

BJP MLAs met at the party's legislature office at Vidhana Soudha ahead of voting.

The candidates in the fray are Congress's Thippannappa Kamknoor, P V Mohan, B K Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash; BJP's Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju.

The ruling Congress has 134 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, followed by the BJP with 62. The JD(S) has 18 MLAs.

There is also one member each from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, two Independents, three unattached members, and the Speaker. Two seats are vacant.