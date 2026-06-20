Activists express concern over SIR exclusions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Activists and community leaders have expressed concerns that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka could disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including transgender persons, Adivasis, Dalits, nomadic communities, waste pickers, migrant workers, sex workers and Devadasis. The exercise is set to begin in Karnataka on June 20.

The concerns were raised during the ongoing ‘My Vote, My Right’ campaign, which is conducting a statewide SIR Janajagruti Jatha to create awareness about the voter verification exercise. Vinay Srinivas, a member of the campaign, said the awareness drive was launched to inform voters about the exercise and highlight concerns that have emerged from similar revisions conducted in other states.

Transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali said the exercise could create serious challenges for transgender persons whose names and identities have changed over the years. “Many transgender persons do not have access to family records because they were pushed out of their homes. How will they prove these links?” she asked. She added that sex workers, Devadasis and their children could also face similar hurdles and called for a separate drive to ensure these communities are not denied their voting rights.

Waste pickers and migrant workers activists said many a significant section of waste pickers lack basic documents such as birth certificates and ration cards.