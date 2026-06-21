Ghatradyal: Gadag’s hatha yogi

HALLIGUDI/GADAG: Thimmapur village in Gadag district shot to fame after its proud son Mahesh Mahalingappa Ghatradyal was conferred with the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest civilian award of France, in 2005 for popularising yoga in that country.

Yoga lovers in Gadag and nearby districts pay rich tributes to him on the International Day of Yoga every year. Mahesh started teaching hatha yoga in France in the early 1950s. Though he spent most part of his life in France, Mahesh never forgot his roots.

On the advice of his wife Monica, Mahesh founded an organisation, France Inde Karnataka, in 1994 to build a hospital in Halligudi, a backward village on Gadag-Koppal road. The foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 1995, and the France-Karnataka Public Hospital started operations in 1997. The hospital has been providing free treatment and medicines to the poor since then. Beyond yoga, Mahesh devoted himself to literary activities. He authored several books in French on yoga, philosophy and Indian culture.

His works include Naître en Yoga, La Bhakti Yoga de Akkamaha Dévi, Rêverie de Basava, Atma Bodha, Vedanta, Pardonne-moi, Yoga et Symbolisme, Le Souffle and Parole de Vie. In recognition of his contributions to yoga and literature, he was honoured with the National Order of Merit on December 18, 1996.