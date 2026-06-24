Dr G: Ex-CM politicising Bidadi township project

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that instead of “politicising” the proposed Bidadi township project, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy should give constructive suggestions to the state government to go ahead with it.Addressing reporters here after meeting senior Congress leader HK Patil, Dr Parameshwara said the government is committed to implementing the project only after addressing farmers’ concerns and securing their consent.

“The government has no intention of displacing farmers. We will implement the project only after arriving at a consensus with landowners in Bidadi,” he said.

Referring to the rift between CM DK Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy over the project, Dr Parameshwara said the CM had invited the Union minister to attend a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on June 26 to discuss the merits and demerits of the project. Instead, Kumaraswamy had suggested holding a meeting in Bidadi with landowners and other stakeholders on June 27, citing his prior commitments. Shivakumar will take a decision on it soon,” he added.

Dr Parameshwara said the cabinet had already held discussions on the project, including funding and execution through agencies such as the Bengaluru Development Authority and HUDCO. But the project is now taking a political turn.