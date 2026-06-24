NEET student left home late: Bengaluru Traffic police

BENGALURU: A report by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on a NEET aspirant’s late arrival at an examination centre on Sunday has sparked a fresh political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JDS.

The BTP said the candidate missed the examination centre cut-off time due to a late departure from home and route selection, not because of traffic congestion. Citing the findings, the Congress accused the BJP and JDS leaders of spreading misinformation by blaming a Congress event for the delay, stating, “Facts matter. Propaganda doesn’t.”

In a fact-check report based on CCTV footage, route analysis, and interactions with the candidate and parents, the police established a timeline of the candidate’s movement on the day of the examination.

According to the findings, the candidate left her residence in RT Nagar at 12.57 pm, while the prescribed cut-off time for entry into the examination centre was 1.30 pm. CCTV footage showed that the candidate reached the examination centre area at 1.33 pm, three minutes after the cut-off time.