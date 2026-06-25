Bengaluru to launch safe footpath campaign with Rs 70 crore road safety push from July 1

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said of 1,000 road accidents reported in Bengaluru, 30% of the fatalities are pedestrians, and such deaths can be prevented through safe footpaths.

To this end, a ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ will be launched after July 1 and works worth Rs 70 crore will be taken up under the initiative, the minister told reporters after holding a meeting to review the status and encroachment of footpath. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, commissioners of five city corporations, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Karthik Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Gowda said the funds will be used to repair about 2,000 km of footpaths under the jurisdiction of five corporations. “Necessary repair works, including slabs, kerb stones, and level differences, have been instructed to be carried out quickly.”

The minister stressed that footpaths are the property of about 1.5 crore people in the city, and shop owners should not encroach on footpaths. “The construction of safe footpaths has been a long-standing demand of the people. Everyone should respect the Supreme Court order and cooperate in clearing encroachments,” he said.

The Supreme Court has clarified that walking on footpaths is a fundamental right of every citizen and has directed local bodies of all states to implement it.