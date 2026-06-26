'Do not have any ties with Karnataka CM DKS', says BJP's Vijayendra amid cross-voting row in Council polls

MANGALURU: Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday strongly rejected allegations that his closeness to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar led to cross-voting in the recently held Council elections.

"I am aware that our own party people levelled these allegations. I was given the responsibility to lead the party in the State with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior party leaders," he asserted.

"Being the state president of the party, there is no question of me stooping so low. There are no business ties or any closeness between CM D K Shivakumar and me. There is no truth in such allegations. I reflect respect to the CM only out of courtesy," he added.

"Cross-voting by our own MLAs hurt me and lakhs of our party workers. I am an emotional person. Senior party leaders suggested that we need not drag the matter till Dharmasthala," he also added.

Notably, sources said the BJP’s state unit had planned to make legislators swear in front of the temple deity in Dharmasthala so that those who voted against the party could be identified.

However, the plan was dropped following the High Command's intervention.

Vijayendra, as a devotee of the Kshetra, offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha.

"Being in a responsible position, I am aware that I am speaking from the premises of this holy Kshetra. I have offered prayers. Truth will come out one day or the other on cross-voting. I have not done any wrong. I have revealed the truth before the party workers by coming to this kshetra. I am committed to this party and have full faith in our party workers," he clarified.

He also added that there is no question of disrespecting the senior party leaders, pointing out that he only questions himself as to where he has gone wrong.

He also appealed to party workers not to believe in rumours spread by the Congress on the cross-voting row.

To a query on expelled leader K S Eshwarappa's statement, Vijayendra said, "K S Eshwarappa is not our MLA, and he is not in the party. I do not give importance to his words."