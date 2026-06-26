'Do not have any ties with Karnataka CM DKS', says BJP's Vijayendra amid cross-voting row in MLC polls

MANGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday strongly rejected allegations that his closeness to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led to cross-voting by NDA legislators in the recent MLC elections and blamed some of his own partymen for spreading such rumours.
In the elections held on June 16, the Congress won five of the seven seats. Thanks to cross-voting by NDA legislators, the Congress secured 151 votes, well beyond its expected 140.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Vijayendra clarified his earlier statement about the need for BJP legislators to swear before Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala to uncover the truth about cross-voting, and said he made the remark because he was deeply hurt by the developments.
“Cross-voting by my own MLAs hurt me and lakhs of party workers. I am an emotional person. I said what came to my mind. Senior party leaders suggested that we need not drag the matter till here (Dharmasthala)... instead we could bring the matter to the notice of the high command first. I respected their opinion,” the BJP leader said.
Vijayendra said there are allegations against him of having links with Shivakumar that resulted in cross-voting. “I am aware that our own people have started these allegations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP national president Amit Shah, and with the blessings of all the senior party leaders, I was given this responsibility to lead the party in the state.
Being the BJP state president, there is no question of stooping so low. There are no business ties or any closeness between Shivakumar and me,” he said, adding that in his role as an MLA, he has respected Shivakumar as a KPCC president and as a CM out of courtesy.
He said that as a devotee of the Kshetra, he offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha. “Being in a responsible position, I am aware that I am speaking from the premises of this holy place.
I pray that the Lord Manjunatha blesses those who spread such rumours. Truth will come out. I have not done anything wrong. I have now revealed the truth before the party workers by coming to this kshetra,” he said, adding that there is no question of disrespecting senior party leaders, and he is questioning himself as to where he went wrong.
He also appealed to party workers not to believe in rumours spread by the Congress on cross-voting.
He refused to react on allegations of Shivakumar’s role in getting BJP MLAs to cross-vote and said that someone is involved and party legislators would not have cross-voted voluntarily.
He said the BJP fact-finding committee under MLC CT Ravi is yet to submit its report on cross-voting.
On expelled BJP MLA from Yeshwanthpur S T Somashekhar’s accusations against him, LoP R Ashoka and Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje, Vijayendra said that he has received information that the former was in touch with some BJP MLAs and truth will be revealed soon.
On former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s statement that he had prior information on possible cross-voting, Vijayendra said he spoke to the party general secretary and he said the former had not given any specific information on those involved in cross-voting, and it was a generalised statement.
To a question on the Bidadi township row, Vijayendra said the BJP opposes any project that is against farmers.
CONSPIRACY AGAINST VIJAYENDRA: RENUKACHARYA
BJP leader and BS Yediyurappa loyalist, former Honalli MLA MP Renukacharya, launched a blistering counter-attack on Friday, accusing vested interests within the party of running a dirty conspiracy to sabotage Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra’s rising clout. Addressing the media, Renukacharya alleged a sustained whisper campaign is underway to smear Vijayendra by painting him as too close to Congress leader and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
He claimed a “mischievous edited video” was deliberately leaked to lend weight to these damaging rumours. “Certain forces are hatching a deep conspiracy to undermine his growing stature,” Renukacharya said. When asked about Vijayendra’s term as state unit chief ending in November, Renukacharya said, “I have full faith that he will continue as state president even after November.”