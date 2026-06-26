'Do not have any ties with Karnataka CM DKS', says BJP's Vijayendra amid cross-voting row in MLC polls

MANGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday strongly rejected allegations that his closeness to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led to cross-voting by NDA legislators in the recent MLC elections and blamed some of his own partymen for spreading such rumours.

In the elections held on June 16, the Congress won five of the seven seats. Thanks to cross-voting by NDA legislators, the Congress secured 151 votes, well beyond its expected 140.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Vijayendra clarified his earlier statement about the need for BJP legislators to swear before Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala to uncover the truth about cross-voting, and said he made the remark because he was deeply hurt by the developments.

“Cross-voting by my own MLAs hurt me and lakhs of party workers. I am an emotional person. I said what came to my mind. Senior party leaders suggested that we need not drag the matter till here (Dharmasthala)... instead we could bring the matter to the notice of the high command first. I respected their opinion,” the BJP leader said.

Vijayendra said there are allegations against him of having links with Shivakumar that resulted in cross-voting. “I am aware that our own people have started these allegations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP national president Amit Shah, and with the blessings of all the senior party leaders, I was given this responsibility to lead the party in the state.

Being the BJP state president, there is no question of stooping so low. There are no business ties or any closeness between Shivakumar and me,” he said, adding that in his role as an MLA, he has respected Shivakumar as a KPCC president and as a CM out of courtesy.