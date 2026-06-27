HDK to visit Bidadi, back farmers opposing township project; says fight not against Karnataka CM DKS

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will visit Byramangala near Bidadi on Saturday to extend support to farmers opposing the proposed Bidadi township project, and reiterated that his fight is not against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar but in support of farmers who have been protesting against land acquisition for over 470 days.
Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy said he has written to Shivakumar inviting him to participate in a meeting with the protesting farmers. “I will be with the protesting farmers at Byramangala on Saturday. If the CM wants to come there, he is welcome. I am going there only to support the farmers and will be there till noon. We are not going to create any problem. We want this issue to be resolved peacefully,” he said.
Kumaraswamy alleged that around 20 people have been sitting near the protest site since Thursday night demanding that their land be acquired for the project. They have been forced to sit there. “I know why this is happening. I know the background,” he said without elaborating.
Stating that he was neither for nor against the township project, Kumaraswamy said his only concern is farmers’ welfare. “My fight is not against Shivakumar. Farmers’ welfare is more important to me. They have been protesting for 470 days.
They met me a few months ago, and that is why I am supporting them. If they agree to give their land, I have no objection. But they should not be threatened or forced. The government must convince them. If there is so much resistance, why pressure them?” he said.
Responding to the remarks of Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, who reportedly stated that the CM’s visit to Bidadi could lead to a law and order problem, Kumaraswamy suggested that the government could have invited farmers to Vidhana Soudha. “In 2006-07, we held meetings with over 500 farmers at Krishna. Not once, but thrice. If there is concern over law and order, call them to Vidhana Soudha and hold discussions there,” he said.
Questioning the rationale behind the proposed township project, Kumaraswamy said that it has been estimated at Rs 20,000 crore and the government claims to have paid only around Rs 19 crore as compensation.”There are a few pockets where cultivation is not possible and compensation might have been paid to farmers there. Bengaluru is facing several issues. Instead of addressing them, the move to build another city is laughable,” he said.
NO FORCIBLE ACQUISITION OF LAND, SAYS PARAMESHWARA
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the state government will not forcibly acquire land for the proposed Bidadi township project. It will go ahead only with farmers’ consent. “We want to take farmers into confidence. The CM has directed us to do that. If needed, compensation can be enhanced. We want to resolve the issue amicably,” he said.Rejecting claims that the land was chosen for an AI hub due to water availability, Dr Parameshwara said it is a township project aimed at reducing Bengaluru’s problems.