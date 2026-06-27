HDK to visit Bidadi, back farmers opposing township project; says fight not against Karnataka CM DKS

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will visit Byramangala near Bidadi on Saturday to extend support to farmers opposing the proposed Bidadi township project, and reiterated that his fight is not against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar but in support of farmers who have been protesting against land acquisition for over 470 days.

Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy said he has written to Shivakumar inviting him to participate in a meeting with the protesting farmers. “I will be with the protesting farmers at Byramangala on Saturday. If the CM wants to come there, he is welcome. I am going there only to support the farmers and will be there till noon. We are not going to create any problem. We want this issue to be resolved peacefully,” he said.

Kumaraswamy alleged that around 20 people have been sitting near the protest site since Thursday night demanding that their land be acquired for the project. They have been forced to sit there. “I know why this is happening. I know the background,” he said without elaborating.

Stating that he was neither for nor against the township project, Kumaraswamy said his only concern is farmers’ welfare. “My fight is not against Shivakumar. Farmers’ welfare is more important to me. They have been protesting for 470 days.

They met me a few months ago, and that is why I am supporting them. If they agree to give their land, I have no objection. But they should not be threatened or forced. The government must convince them. If there is so much resistance, why pressure them?” he said.