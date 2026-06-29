Bidadi Township row: HD Kumaraswamy still open to talks with CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS state president H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday asserted that he has kept the option open to hold talks with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the presence of farmers on the Bidadi Township project and warned that the JDS will resort to a legal fight if the Congress government goes ahead with the project.

“I am still ready to sit with farmers and discuss the Bidadi township crisis. If the chief minister comes, I will also come,” he told reporters.

He said the CM has not yet responded to his letter about the hardships of the Bidadi farmers. “When I called him to sit with farmers and discuss the matter, he did not come. I am still ready, the Bidadi problem should be discussed along with the farmers. Instead of doing that, they are bringing people who are not related to the Bidadi area from outside and protesting,” Kumaraswamy said.

He claimed that the CM is more interested in real estate business than that of farmers and clarified that there is no need to hold meetings between the four walls (at Vidhana Soudha as the CM offered) excluding farmers who are losing their land. “The JDS is ready to fight a legal battle against the Bidadi project. Our party will stand with the farmers.