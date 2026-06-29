Karnataka anti-SIR coalition to protest on June 30

BENGALURU: Anti-SIR organisations have planned protests at district and taluk headquarters on Tuesday, when the door-to-door data collection kicks off across Karnataka.

In a statement on Sunday, the forums claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is “unconstitutional, unscientific, flawed and malicious”.

J M Veerasangaiah and K L Ashok, office-bearers of the anti-SIR coalition, said protests were held on May 30 and June 20 demanding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) respond to four of their major demands to democratise the SIR process.

The demands are: The ECI should not use logical discrepancy software in Karnataka that is not in the election manual, the draft voter list should be made available for public scrutiny in village/ward meetings, the draft voter list should be provided in a readable format and a minimum of six months should be given to submit petitions and objections.

The activists said the ECI has not responded the demands so far. “On Tuesday, we will protest by wearing black cloth and holding anti-SIR placards not only at district and taluk centres but also at work, residential places and in front of houses,” they said.

They informed that they are also starting a campaign to form ‘Vote Guard Committees’ in gram panchayats and wards under the slogan ‘Our Village is Our Responsibility’ and ‘Our Area is Our Responsibility’.