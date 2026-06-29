Reducing water availability, rising pollution threaten future of Cauvery and Kabini

MYSURU: The Cauvery river system, the lifeline of southern Karnataka, is facing a twin crisis that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. While pollution from untreated sewage, industrial effluents and unregulated tourism continues to degrade water quality, reservoirs that sustain millions of people are witnessing alarming drops in storage levels due to weak monsoon inflows and changing rainfall patterns.

The deterioration is evident in two of the river basin’s most important reservoirs, the Kabini dam in Mysuru district and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district. Together, they supply drinking water to Mysuru and Bengaluru, irrigate thousands of hectares of farmland and sustain rich biodiversity. But environmentalists warn that unless immediate corrective measures are taken, Karnataka could face serious challenges in ensuring clean water security in the years ahead.

Kabini backwaters becoming a dumping ground

One of the most worrying developments has emerged from the Kabini backwaters, a globally known eco-tourism destination bordering Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The Assistant Executive Engineer of the Kabini Dam has written to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and police, seeking action against alleged dumping of waste by resorts, homestays, bars and hotels operating around the reservoir.

As per the letter dated June 20, a copy of which is available with TNIE, commercial establishments situated along the reservoir are allegedly disposing of solid waste and untreated liquid waste into the backwaters and surrounding areas without scientific treatment.