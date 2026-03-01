Fuel traders plead not to freeze bank accounts

BENGALURU: The All Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders has urged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to act against indiscriminate freezing of Oil Marketing Company (OMC) dealers’ bank accounts over flagged digital transactions.

The federation sought lien marking instead of the blanket freeze, enhanced POS security, vendor accountability and a time-bound mechanism to restore accounts within 48 hours.

In its petition to the PMO’s Public Grievance Cell, the federation said the current cyber-crime protocols and inadequate digital payment safeguards disrupt fuel retail operations. As dealers process thousands of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and card transactions daily in support of the Digital India initiative, even a single transaction flagged as suspicious reportedly leads the Cyber Crime Division to direct banks to freeze the dealer’s operational account.

The federation cited a recent case in the state where the account of a dealer, a victim of third-party fraud, was frozen for a week following 27 complaints.