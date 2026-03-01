If it’s in his fate, my bro will be CM, says Suresh

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s younger brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh here on Saturday said if it’s in his fate, Shivakumar will become chief minister, but patience is the key.

“If you are not destined, no one can do anything. Shouldn’t there be arms first to renounce them? Here, there is no weapon at all. This is politics, weapons are not needed here,” he said.

He maintained that he is unaware of MLAs from the Shivakumar camp planning a Delhi trip to insist with the party high command to clear the air over change in leadership. “Ask the MLAs about it,” he said. He insisted that he was not aware of the dinner the Shivakumar camp held a day ahead of Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna’s birthday on Thursday evening.”I don’t know what decision they took or what statement they issued. This is their personal matter. The party will look into it,” he said.

On certain Congress MLAs feeling that it would be difficult for the party to win the 2028 Assembly elections because of the confusion over change in leadership, he said it may be difficult for those contesting, but not for him as he will not be contesting.

On Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa’s statement that if Siddaramaiah is replaced, a Dalit leader should be made CM, he said, “Everyone wants it. There is nothing wrong.” He clarified that he is not an aspirant for the KMF chief’s post, saying the party will decide.