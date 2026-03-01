Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemns US–Israel strike, says 30 from Ballari to be brought back

SHUIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the United States–Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga airport, Siddaramaiah termed the US action unnecessary and accused it of adopting a contradictory stand. “On one hand, America and President Trump speak of peace and on the other (Trump) wages war,” he said.

He said the Karnataka government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries amid the conflict.

Efforts are being made to bring back 30 people from Ballari district who are currently in Arab nations, he said, adding that Indians in Dubai are safe.

The Chief Minister said he had discussed the safety of Kannadigas living in Arab countries with the Chief Secretary and the Resident Commissioner. As Dubai airport has been closed, arrangements will be made to bring them safely to India once it reopens.

He also said he had spoken over the phone with MLC Bhoje Gowda, who is in Dubai, and was informed that he is safe and staying at a hotel.

Responding to a question on a proposed electricity tariff hike in April, Siddaramaiah said there is no such proposal before the government at present.