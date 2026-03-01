Karnataka village observes three-day mourning, hospital named after Khamenei stands as tribute

ALIPURA: A sombre atmosphere enveloped Alipura village in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday as residents mourned the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was allegedly killed in the ongoing US Israel attack.

Forty years after his visit to this nondescript village, the Shia dominated locality, located about 70 km from the state capital Bengaluru, plunged into grief over his reported killing.

Many people could not hold back their tears during a special prayer organised to mourn Khamenei's passing. The village has a hospital named after him. Of the 30,000 residents, a majority are Shias.

Villagers announced a three day mourning as a mark of tribute to the Shia supreme leader.

Residents observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed.

All celebrations and public events have been suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in the village.

According to villagers, Ali Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986 following an invitation.

After that visit, the bond between the village and Iran strengthened significantly, they said.

A hospital was later built in the village in his name, symbolising the community's respect and reverence for Khamenei. Villagers said many families in Alipura maintain direct connections with Iran. Some residents live there, having settled for higher education and employment.

In this context, the news of Khamenei's death came as a shock to the villagers, with a pall of gloom descending over Alipura.

On Sunday, a special prayer was organised in the Shia mosque to pray for Khamenei's soul to rest in peace. During the prayers, people wept, saying such an incident should not have happened.

The mourners wore black outfits, held black flags and took out a march condemning the killing of Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in the shelling.

Holding Khamenei's photograph, they raised slogans.