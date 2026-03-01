Mahima Patel likely to fight from Davanagere South

BENGALURU: In a twist to upcoming bypoll in Davanagere South Assembly constituency, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is likely to suggest former MLA Mahima J Patel as an NDA contestant. Mahima is the son of former Karnataka CM JH Patel. The seat fell vacant following the death of Veerashaiva Lingayat strongman and Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa.

It is unclear how how the BJP and JD(S) would respond to the move, as a stiff competition is expected for the ticket, especially in the saffron party.

Mahima is scheduled to visit Patna to meet Nitish on March 7 and 8. He is likely to discuss the role of the JD(U) in the upcoming bypolls to both Davanagere South and Bagalakote Assembly constituencies.

It was when JH Patel was the CM the new Davanagere district was carved out by including Shivamogga’s Channagiri taluk into it and Mahima can claim credit for it. Moreover, his community – Panchamasali Banajigas – has a considerable voter population of about 35,000 in Davanagere South Assembly constituency, a source said.

During their visit to Patna, Mahima, the JD(U) Karnataka president, and general secretary Chandrashekar Gangur, are also likely to hold talks with JD(U) national general secretary in-charge Manish Kumar Verma.