Mobility projects stuck in traffic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), a 148-km commuter rail network across four corridors intended to integrate with existing public transport and significantly reduce traffic congestion, has been pushed back to March 2030, beyond its original December 2025 target.

Sanctioned by the Union government to be executed by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) in October 2020, the project took off with a foundation stone in June 2022, with a deadline of 40 months.

Slow land acquisition and unresolved encroachments along critical corridors have stalled the project. Government reports show that significant parcels of land required for construction remain unhanded or encumbered, impeding continuous civil works. Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) terminated its contract for two key corridors, citing the failure to provide adequate, unencumbered land, triggering re-tendering and legal complications.

Procuring rolling stock is another big challenge. There were administrative hurdles within the implementing agency, K-RIDE and a full-time Managing Director was appointed in December 2025. Meanwhile, land costs have ballooned far above initial estimates. While on-ground work has begun on some sections, overall progress remains slow.

Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) (Formerly Peripheral Ring Rd)

The Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), a proposed 117-km arterial expressway with an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore, designed to decongest Bengaluru’s internal traffic and boost connectivity between major highways, including Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road, continues to be delayed despite being conceived nearly two decades ago.

Land acquisition and compensation disputes remain the principal obstacles. Repeated and ongoing resistance from landowners, especially farmers, disagreements over valuation, and protracted legal battles have hampered acquisition of required land across the extent of the project.