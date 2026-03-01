Mobility projects stuck in traffic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), a 148-km commuter rail network across four corridors intended to integrate with existing public transport and significantly reduce traffic congestion, has been pushed back to March 2030, beyond its original December 2025 target.
Sanctioned by the Union government to be executed by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) in October 2020, the project took off with a foundation stone in June 2022, with a deadline of 40 months.
Slow land acquisition and unresolved encroachments along critical corridors have stalled the project. Government reports show that significant parcels of land required for construction remain unhanded or encumbered, impeding continuous civil works. Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) terminated its contract for two key corridors, citing the failure to provide adequate, unencumbered land, triggering re-tendering and legal complications.
Procuring rolling stock is another big challenge. There were administrative hurdles within the implementing agency, K-RIDE and a full-time Managing Director was appointed in December 2025. Meanwhile, land costs have ballooned far above initial estimates. While on-ground work has begun on some sections, overall progress remains slow.
Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) (Formerly Peripheral Ring Rd)
The Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), a proposed 117-km arterial expressway with an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore, designed to decongest Bengaluru’s internal traffic and boost connectivity between major highways, including Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road, continues to be delayed despite being conceived nearly two decades ago.
Land acquisition and compensation disputes remain the principal obstacles. Repeated and ongoing resistance from landowners, especially farmers, disagreements over valuation, and protracted legal battles have hampered acquisition of required land across the extent of the project.
The land losers allege that the guidance value of the areas looking at land acquisition has not been revised for years and, hence, compensation rates are not even equivalent to its actual value.
The state government has announced five compensation options that include cash compensation, Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), Floor Area Ratio (FAR), Developed Residential Land and Developed Commercial lands. Going ahead, the government has started awarding compensation to land owners who voluntarily gave up their land for the project.
However, a majority of the site losers and farmers disapprove of any of the options, making the execution of the project much more difficult.
Namma Metro
The expansion of Namma Metro through its upcoming corridors is being seen as critical to easing Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion, even as key projects continue to face delays.
The Pink Line under Phase 2, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, was earlier targeted for at least partial completion by September, 2025. The timeline has now been revised to May, 2026, with only the elevated section expected to open initially. Officials attribute the delay to slower civil works, pending systems contracts and challenges in underground tunnelling through densely built-up areas. However, rolling stock supply is progressing, with two trains manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) currently under testing.
The Blue Line, spanning from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (Phase 2A) and KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B), is considered a crucial link aimed at reducing vehicular traffic to and from the city. The project is expected to be completed by late 2027 and civil works are progressing in several stretches.
Meanwhile, the Orange Line under Phase 3, approved by the Centre in August 2024, remains in its early stages. The 44.65 km project comprises two corridors -- JP Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km). Civil tenders have been floated, but integration with proposed double-decker flyovers is adding complexity. Though launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, 2025, with a 2030 deadline, completion is now projected for 2031.
The proposed 37-km Red Line from Hebbal to Sarjapur is yet to receive central clearance and faces scrutiny over high execution costs and concerns regarding double-decker flyover integration.