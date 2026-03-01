Ravikumar slams state government over jobs, reservation and SC/ST welfare funds

BENGALURU: Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N Ravikumar slammed the State Government for what he called its failure to provide employment to youth. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said CM Siddaramaiah had claimed that within one year after coming to power, they would fill all vacancies.

“Now, three years after coming to power, the CM is claiming that they have filled 40,000 posts,” he said.

The BJP leader said instead of making false claims, the government should give a department-wise breakup of the vacancies filled. Ravikumar said the State Government, which claimed to increase reservation to 56%, is now talking about going ahead with recruitment with 50% reservation.

“Is it not an injustice to the youth from the SCs/STs?” he questioned. He accused the State Government of not presenting the case effectively in the court. He also accused the government of diverting Rs 39,000 crore meant for the welfare of SCs/STs for the implementation of the guarantee schemes.

Ravikumar said not just SCs/STs, the government has also done injustice to people from OBCs. In the upcoming budget, the CM must allocate Rs 5,000 crore for OBCs, he demanded.