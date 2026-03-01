Will Satish be the next AHINDA champion?

BELAGAVI: AMID discussions and speculation over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka, the political lobby behind the scenes has gathered momentum around the future leadership of the influential AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) social coalition, long regarded as Congress’ electoral backbone.

At present, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains the undisputed face of AHINDA politics.

A vital question, however, has begun to dominate political circles as to who will lead the AHINDA movement after Siddaramaiah.

Emerging a prominent contender for that space is Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, whose recent political moves suggest a calculated attempt to position himself as the next-generation AHINDA leader.

Satish’s political activity has visibly intensified following his recent visit to New Delhi, where he met All-India Congress Committee (AICC)president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Informed sources indicate that the meeting, attended also by former minister KN Rajanna, focused on Karnataka’s evolving political situation and the urgent need to promote second-line AHINDA leadership within Congress.

According to party insiders, Satish emphasised that while AHINDA votes remain consolidated under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, maintaining that unity after the inevitable exit of Siddaramaiah could become a serious challenge.

He is learnt to have argued that strengthening an alternative leadership now is essential for the party’s long-term stability.

After returning from Delhi, Satish has stepped up outreach efforts across Karnataka, holding meetings with AHINDA leaders during his tours.

These engagements are seen as an attempt to build trust and consolidate social support beyond traditional political structures.