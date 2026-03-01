Yediyurappa vows to bring BJP back to power in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa vowed to travel across Karnataka to bring the party back to power in Karnataka, calling it his “only goal.”

Addressing a gathering on the premises of Kumudvathi College in Shikaripura during his 84th birthday celebrations on Friday evening, the former CM sought public support for his resolve and said he would remain indebted to the people for their continued blessings.

Yediyurappa said the Bhagyalakshmi scheme introduced during his tenure had transformed the lives of lakhs of girls. He described Shikaripura taluk as the foundation of his political success and said he had worked beyond his capacity to repay the faith reposed in him by the people. “Development works had been carried out in agriculture, irrigation, education, health and connectivity. Shikaripura stands among the leading taluks in the state in terms of development,” he claimed.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described Yediyurappa as the leader who first brought the BJP to power in South India and built the party during difficult times. “Yediyurappa dedicated his life to strengthening the BJP and fought opposition parties to establish it as a formidable force in the region,” Joshi said. Joshi credited Yediyurappa with presenting a separate agriculture budget.

Recalling his role during the Emergency and participation in movements such as the Idgah Maidan issue in Hubballi and the Ayodhya Ram temple agitation, Joshi said Yediyurappa played a key role in shaping the BJP’s growth in Karnataka.