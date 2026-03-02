2028 Assembly elections: Unease in the Vijayapura district BJP over seat-sharing

VIJAYAPURA: Clear indications from the JDS about a possible pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the 2028 Assembly elections have stirred up unease within the saffron party’s district unit, particularly among ticket aspirants.

The developments followed the JDS’ Kittur Karnataka regional convention in Vijayapura on February 27, held as part of party’s silver jubilee celebrations, where the leadership signalled its electoral ambitions in four Assembly constituencies of Vijayapura district.

The anxiety in BJP circles comes after Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and party patriarch HD Deve Gowda publicly endorsed prospective candidates for Nagathan, Indi, Devarahipparagi and Basavanabagewadi Assembly segments. Their gestures were widely interpreted as a formal claim over these constituencies in the event of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Among the four, Devarahipparagi is currently represented by JDS MLA Rajugouda Patil, strengthening the party’s claim there. In the other three constituencies, the projected faces are former candidates who had earlier lost to the Congress but continue to maintain grassroots networks.