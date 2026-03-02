BJP will win 140-150 seats, form government in Karnataka in 2028: BSY

DAVANAGERE: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the BJP will form the next government in the state with a simple majority, and the people of Karnataka are waiting for the opportunity to root-out Congress from power.

Addressing the public during the birthday celebration of former minister MP Renukacharya at Honnali, Yediyurappa said the BJP will rewrite the history in 2028 elections and he will work wholeheartedly to bring the party to power with an absolute majority. He said he was sure that the BJP would win 140–150 seats in the state. “The voters who are disillusioned with the Congress administration have made-up their mind to vote for the BJP,” he said.

Taking note of the importance of the leaders who have distanced themselves from the BJP, he stressed the need of bringing them back to the party fold. “Unitedly, the BJP can’t be defeated. We have to shed the differences, and our ultimate goal should be to bring the party back to power in Karnataka,” he said.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances and the guarantees promised by the Congress, the voters gave them a decisive mandate, and our leaders like MP Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa, SV Ramachandra, Basavaraja Naik and Sampangi lost the elections. The differences it caused should be effectively addressed, and these leaders should be victorious in 2028 elections from their respective constituencies,” Yediyurappa said.