Blaze in Chickpet exposes safety risks in city markets

BENGALURU: Chickpet, one of Bengaluru’s oldest and busiest trading hubs, exposed critical fire safety gaps in Bengaluru’s dense commercial zones. The blaze that gutted multiple textile and garment shops on Wednesday, underscores how narrow lanes, flammable stock and limited emergency access can turn a spark into a major disaster.

Surjyatapa Ray Choudhury, an urban development professional, noted that dense marketplaces are not considered in a separate safety category. “Many of these structures in historic market areas predate modern fire standards. Enforcement in newer buildings remains weak. The dense layouts with shared walls allow fires to spread rapidly,” she said. She said the need for updated bylaws, fire-resilient construction materials, and improved emergency access planning tailored to commercial areas.

Fire safety concerns are compounded by everyday practices within such markets. Venkitachalam Anantharaman, Trustee of Beyond Carlton, said, “When flammable stock, like textiles and packaging materials, come in contact with unsafe electrical wiring, open flames, and overcrowding, the fire and damage multiplies.”

He recommended practical, community-driven measures such as safe housekeeping, limiting overstocking, avoiding open flames, and installing shared firefighting systems such as hydrants and overhead water tanks. “What we must prioritise first is preventing loss of life, clear escape routes, shop-level fire extinguishers, and inspections can make difference,” he said.