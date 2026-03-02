Blaze in Chickpet exposes safety risks in city markets

BENGALURU: Chickpet, one of Bengaluru’s oldest and busiest trading hubs, exposed critical fire safety gaps in Bengaluru’s dense commercial zones. The blaze that gutted multiple textile and garment shops on Wednesday, underscores how narrow lanes, flammable stock and limited emergency access can turn a spark into a major disaster.
Surjyatapa Ray Choudhury, an urban development professional, noted that dense marketplaces are not considered in a separate safety category. “Many of these structures in historic market areas predate modern fire standards. Enforcement in newer buildings remains weak. The dense layouts with shared walls allow fires to spread rapidly,” she said. She said the need for updated bylaws, fire-resilient construction materials, and improved emergency access planning tailored to commercial areas.
Fire safety concerns are compounded by everyday practices within such markets. Venkitachalam Anantharaman, Trustee of Beyond Carlton, said, “When flammable stock, like textiles and packaging materials, come in contact with unsafe electrical wiring, open flames, and overcrowding, the fire and damage multiplies.”
He recommended practical, community-driven measures such as safe housekeeping, limiting overstocking, avoiding open flames, and installing shared firefighting systems such as hydrants and overhead water tanks. “What we must prioritise first is preventing loss of life, clear escape routes, shop-level fire extinguishers, and inspections can make difference,” he said.
Busy commercial zones such as Commercial Street, Jayanagar 4th Block Market, and other traditional marketplaces across the city face similar vulnerabilities due to high footfall, mixed-use buildings, and limited emergency access. While some areas have wider roads and better planning, illegal parking, and overcrowding can hinder firefighting operations.
Markets like Chickpet have evolved organically and now operate at peak density. A large-scale redesign is difficult and potentially disruptive to livelihoods. Experts advocate targeted policy reforms, electrical safety audits, and trader-led safety practices. Without coordinated action from authorities, traders, and communities, Bengaluru’s historic market districts may continue to face recurring fire hazards, experts opined.