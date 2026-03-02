Chief secy Shalini writes to MEA, Civil Aviation Minister, seeking repatriation of Kannadigas stranded in West Asia

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to the Ministries of external affairs and civil aviation, seeking repatriation of Kannadigas and immediate assistance for Indian nationals, including Kannadigas, stranded due in West Asia because of the prevailing situation that has disrupted flight operations.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shalini Rajneesh stated that while immediate developments are centred around conflict zones, their ripple effects are being felt across key hubs such as Dubai and other countries in West Asia, where a substantial number of Kannadigas stay for employment, higher education, business engagements, tourism, and official assignments.

She requested that all necessary assistance be extended through the concerned Indian embassies and consulates to ensure the safety and well-being of Kannadigas who are in the affected zones.

She urged the ministry to consider arranging priority evacuation or special repatriation measures, if required, for stranded individuals from Karnataka and elsewhere in India. Further, she sought the establishment of a dedicated coordination mechanism with the state government to facilitate timely information sharing and an effective response.

In a separate letter addressed to Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shalini Rajneesh highlighted that several tourists who had booked return tickets with various airlines are unable to commence their journey as scheduled due to flight disruptions and the uncertainty arising from the present circumstances.

She urged the ministry to provide necessary assistance to stranded passengers, including complimentary boarding and lodging arrangements for those holding confirmed return bookings but unable to travel due to circumstances beyond their control.