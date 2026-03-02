CM Siddaramaiah hands over Rs 15 lakh cheque to parents of slain boy Sanketh

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday consoled the grieving parents of 15-year-old Sanketh, allegedly murdered by a group of minors following a dispute during a cricket match at Sulebailu recently.

As a mark of financial support to the victim’s parents, Rs 10 lakh was released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the School Education Department.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a quarrel during a local cricket match that escalated into violence. Sanketh, who tried to intervene in the clash between his friend and the group of minors, was beaten to death.