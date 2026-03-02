Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah hands over Rs 15 lakh cheque to parents of slain boy Sanketh

The incident reportedly stemmed from a quarrel during a local cricket match that escalated into violence.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hands over Rs 15 lakh compensation to the grieving parents of 15-year-old Sanketh in Shivamogga on Sunday
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hands over Rs 15 lakh compensation to the grieving parents of 15-year-old Sanketh in Shivamogga on Sunday Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday consoled the grieving parents of 15-year-old Sanketh, allegedly murdered by a group of minors following a dispute during a cricket match at Sulebailu recently.

As a mark of financial support to the victim’s parents, Rs 10 lakh was released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the School Education Department.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a quarrel during a local cricket match that escalated into violence. Sanketh, who tried to intervene in the clash between his friend and the group of minors, was beaten to death.

Sanketh

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com