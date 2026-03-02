Farmers await completion of Mallabad Irrigation Scheme in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: The demand for a lift irrigation project catering to the needs of farmers in the undivided taluk of Jewargi and Shahapur dates back to the 1990s.

The farmers began protesting for a lift irrigation project in Mallabad when JH Patel was chief minister. The agitation gained momentum in 2005-06 under JDS leader Kedara Lingaiah Hiremath when N Dharam Singh, who represented the Jewargi Assembly constituency, was chief minister. The protests also saw the participation of pontiffs of various mutts.

Although Dharam Singh approved the project in 2006, work started only in 2012. Considering the slow progress of the project, hundreds of farmers, under the banner of “Jewargi-Yadrami Taluk Raita Horata Samithi”, blocked the National Highway 150 by parking bullock carts at Chigaralli Cross in December 2024.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 359 crore for the Mallabad Lift Irrigation Scheme Phases 1, 2 and 3 (to complete pending works, including distributing canals for Lifts 1, 2, and 3. Primary canal work is complete, with the construction going on for distribution channels). The revised estimate is Rs 578.27 crore and till March 2025, Rs 281.48 crore had been spent.