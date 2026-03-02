Karnataka Budget 2026: Ask, and it shall be given

A budget is not a document of mere numbers; it lets you sense the fiscal pulse of the state. It lays down the road map for the next financial year by injecting the right doses of funds into sectors that are vital for the state’s growth and social stability. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to present his 17th budget, a record, TNIE lets him know what the people expect from him -- not a Houdini’s act but a programme rooted in realism, equity and growth
Mysuru needs special package
Dr Vishnumurthy Shushrutha Hedna (Shushrutha Gowda), noted neurologist from Mysuru, expects CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to announce a special package for Mysuru district. “Mysuru represents heritage and tourism, the twin pillars of its growth. Both sectors require focused and sustained investment,” says Gowda.
He emphasises the need to modernise and strengthen public healthcare infrastructure to ensure quality treatment during emergencies, and points out that essential infrastructure for yoga, sports, culture and industry in Mysuru remains inadequate. “The healthcare system is under severe strain. The CM should call for a long-term development blueprint keeping in mind needs for the next 20-30 years,” he says.
Dr Gowda says that at least Rs 1,000 crore be earmarked in the budget for heritage conservation, sustainable development, and the formation and strengthening of the proposed Greater Mysuru City Corporation.
4th stage fishing jetty for M’luru
Chetan Bengre, president, Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, says one of the major expectations of the fisheries sector is the construction of a fourth stage fishing jetty for Mangaluru to address congestion and improve berthing facilities at the harbour.
“Work on the third stage jetty is going on. We request the government to consider implementation of a fourth stage jetty as the existing facility is not sufficient for around 1,300 boats. Another major demand is full-scale dredging along the river shores and at Alive Bagilu, an estuary in Mangaluru, a confluence point where the Gurupura and Netravathi rivers merge and join the Arabian Sea near Bengre. Previously, Rs 29 crore was released for capital dredging from the dock to the estuary, but work is yet to start,” he says.
Bengre says that at Alive Bagilu, due to accumulated sand, outgoing and incoming boats have chances of getting damaged due to accidents. Fishing community members say that in recent years, several boats have capsized or got damaged, hence it is not safe. “If dredging is taken up all along the shores of the Gurupura and Nethravathi, boats can be anchored anywhere.
At present, loaded boats are unable to come close to the congested dock due to accumulated silt, as the boats touch the ground. Fishing boats are getting damaged, and incurring losses due to insufficient anchoring facility. Boat costs have increased and each boat costs Rs 1.60 crore. Fishing boats have to wait for long hours until other boats unload their catch,” Bengre adds.
He urges the government to get a cutter dredger so it is helpful to all ports in the coastal region, including Mangaluru, to take up maintenance and capital dredging.
Small traders seek low-interest loanS
Amarnath Patil, former president of Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries, says the budget should provide low-interest working capital for small traders. It should simplify procedures of trade-licence renewals and reduce municipal compliance burden. There should be rationalization of property tax and local levies affecting shops and commercial establishments.
Patil says businesses are relocating to neighbouring states due to better incentives, lower operational costs, or faster approvals. This results in GST revenue flowing outside Karnataka despite economic activity being generated here. The budget must introduce competitive industrial incentives, rationalized electricity tariffs, and faster clearances to retain existing businesses.
He also feels there should be affordable credit, interest subvention, capital subsidies for technology upgradation and a revised industrial policy giving importance to Tier-2 cities. A legally enforceable, time-bound single-window clearance system must be implemented. Minimal inspections and regulatory stability will significantly boost investor confidence, he says.
Patil says that industrial and retail growth must expand beyond Bengaluru. Regions such as Kalyana Karnataka require higher allocation under Article 371(J), infrastructure connectivity and special incentives to create local employment and balanced development. He expects the CM would adopt a clear pro-retail and pro-industry approach.
Improve infra in industrial estates
SC Patil, proprietor of Patil Industries, says the budget should focus on improving infrastructure in industrial estates, including internal roads and drainage systems, reliable water supply, stable and uninterrupted power supply.
Tamil Nadu and Telangana have strengthened their industrial infrastructure, making them attractive investment destinations. To maintain competitiveness, existing industrial estates should be modernized and plug-and-play facilities should be introduced, says Patil.
A simplified and time-bound digital approval mechanism is urgently required to improve ease of doing business. At present, State Industrial Region (SIR) charges and maintenance policies are high. Industries are burdened with unclear calculation methods.
A GST-linked subsidy adjustment system would improve liquidity and build confidence among industrial investors. There should be allocations for the Belagavi-Hubballi railway line, road connectivity, and a subsidy for attracting FMCG clusters, says Patil.
Enhanced spending on edu sector sought
Madan S, third-year B.Com student at NES Institute of Advanced Studies, Navule, Shivamogga, expects the budget to enhance investment in education. Government colleges should have smart classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and digital learning facilities.
Pre-matric and post-matric support need to be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000–Rs 20,000 per year to match rising education costs. Special scholarships for girls and fee reimbursement schemes will reduce financial stress. Hostel facilities are also an important expectation, including construction of new hostels for SC, ST, OBC, minorities and girl students.
These hostels should provide free or subsidised accommodation, nutritious food, Wi-Fi and a safe study environment, helping rural students continue higher education.
Students also expect laptop distribution, skill development programmes in accounting and data analytics, paid internships with stipends, and interest subsidies on education loans. Coaching support for CA, CMA, and banking exams would further improve career opportunities, says Madan.
He says better funding is needed for government hospitals. Expansion of health insurance coverage, mental health counselling in colleges, annual student health check-ups, and telemedicine services would help the public. Nutrition and hygiene support for girl students will empower them.
Transport benefits such as concessional bus passes, free travel schemes for women, and addition of new buses will reduce commuting costs. Overall, a student-friendly budget that strengthens education, hostel support, healthcare and transport will empower students and support social development, feels Madan.
Help NGOs to help government
Environmentalist Sameer Majali seeks a policy framework that enables effective collaboration between government departments and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), particularly in the areas of forestry, horticulture and agriculture.
Majali says despite the consistent grassroots contributions of NGOs, there remains no formal provision within government budgets or administrative structures to facilitate meaningful partnerships. According to him, departments such as agriculture, horticulture, and forestry currently lack mechanisms that allow NGOs to collaborate on initiatives like afforestation and agroforestry. This absence of structured cooperation restricts the ability of NGOs to contribute effectively.
“We have been working in the tree plantation sector for the past 10 years, yet the forest department continues to say there is no provision to collaborate with us,” Majali says. He says NGOs should not be viewed as external or competing entities but rather as partners capable of strengthening government-led welfare initiatives.
Bengaluru needs more IT corridors
Krishna Kumar Gowda, a GCC consultant for strategy and innovation for various IT companies in Bengaluru, expects the CM to set aside at least Rs 2,000crore worth incentives for AI and tech parks in the budget. This allocation should fix infra like roads and water to create jobs for us locals, not just big firms, he says.
With crippling infrastructure and extreme traffic jams in Bengaluru, especially in areas where IT is booming, Krishna Kumar says the city must have IT corridors. “Traffic on ORR takes up 2-3 hours daily; we need dedicated IT corridors, flood-free areas, and affordable rentals which are now too high; it’s Rs 50,000 for a 2BHK. The government must add cheap hostels, reliable buses and Metro, and 24/7 clean drinking water and zero power cuts. They must stop patchwork fixes for roads and create one body to manage Bengaluru properly,” says Gowda.
He says the government should collaborate with companies for free training in AI/cloud for 10,000+ students yearly, like NIPUNA did for 4,000, guaranteeing jobs. Local colleges need real skills, not theory; tie-ups with companies like Infosys to bridge the 2lakh job gap so our youth don’t migrate to other countries.
He seeks 30 per cent rebate on property tax, full power duty waiver, and internet bill cuts of up to Rs 12,000, plus rent help outside the core city. This will reduce living costs by 40 per cent in Bengaluru, encouraging families to stay and not flee to cheaper towns, he adds.
(From Karthik KK in Mysuru; Divya Cutinho in Mangaluru; Ramkrishna Badseshi in Kalaburagi; Mallikarjun Hiremath in Dharwad; Marx Tejaswi in Shivamogga; Tushar A Majukar in Belagavi and Rashmi Patil in Bengaluru)