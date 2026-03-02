Karnataka Budget 2026: Ask, and it shall be given

4th stage fishing jetty for M’luru

Chetan Bengre, president, Trawl Boat Owners’ Association, says one of the major expectations of the fisheries sector is the construction of a fourth stage fishing jetty for Mangaluru to address congestion and improve berthing facilities at the harbour.

“Work on the third stage jetty is going on. We request the government to consider implementation of a fourth stage jetty as the existing facility is not sufficient for around 1,300 boats. Another major demand is full-scale dredging along the river shores and at Alive Bagilu, an estuary in Mangaluru, a confluence point where the Gurupura and Netravathi rivers merge and join the Arabian Sea near Bengre. Previously, Rs 29 crore was released for capital dredging from the dock to the estuary, but work is yet to start,” he says.

Bengre says that at Alive Bagilu, due to accumulated sand, outgoing and incoming boats have chances of getting damaged due to accidents. Fishing community members say that in recent years, several boats have capsized or got damaged, hence it is not safe. “If dredging is taken up all along the shores of the Gurupura and Nethravathi, boats can be anchored anywhere.

At present, loaded boats are unable to come close to the congested dock due to accumulated silt, as the boats touch the ground. Fishing boats are getting damaged, and incurring losses due to insufficient anchoring facility. Boat costs have increased and each boat costs Rs 1.60 crore. Fishing boats have to wait for long hours until other boats unload their catch,” Bengre adds.

He urges the government to get a cutter dredger so it is helpful to all ports in the coastal region, including Mangaluru, to take up maintenance and capital dredging.