Nearly 40 flights cancelled at KIA; passengers stranded without stay or aid

BENGALURU: An atmosphere of uncertainty prevailed at the Kempegowda International Airport(KIA) on Sunday after nearly 40 flights were cancelled due to airspace restrictions following the war in West Asia.

A total of 18 arrivals and 19 departures were called off on March 1, causing inconvenience to those travelling to or via Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha.

Passengers alleged they were left stranded without accommodation, compensation or clear communication from airlines.

Devi Kaasirajan, travelling from Madurai to London via Bengaluru, said she and her husband learnt about the cancellation only after landing in Bengaluru. “We drove from Dindigul to Trichy, flew to Bengaluru, and only then found out that our flight was cancelled,” she said.

“The airline said the cancellation was because of airspace closure, so we are not entitled to compensation. They’ve assured us that once the airspace opens, we can contact the call centre and be put on the next available flight at the same fare.