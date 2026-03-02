West Asia conflicts: Emergency operations centres activated in all districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the prevailing situation in West Asia and closure of airspace by several countries, the Karnataka government has fully activated its state and district Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) to assist stranded passengers, particularly Kannadigas affected by widespread flight disruptions.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said international flight operations have been significantly disrupted following NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) declarations issued by multiple countries.
As per the latest advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar remains closed up to March 2.
The disruption has left a large number of passengers from various countries, including Karnataka, stranded in affected Middle Eastern countries, particularly in the UAE (Dubai).
Emergency ops centres open round-the-clock
The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been functioning round the clock to monitor developments and extend necessary assistance.
Officials said the EOCs are regularly updating advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies and consulates in the affected countries. The Karnataka resident commissioner has also activated the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi for coordination.
Helpline numbers and advisories issued by embassies and consulates have been disseminated to all DEOCs and widely circulated through official social media. The SEOC and the Office of the Karnataka resident commissioner are closely coordinating with the Rapid Response Cell of MEA.
People from Karnataka residing in the affected Middle Eastern countries have been told to strictly adhere to local government guidelines and advisories. They have also been advised to contact respective Indian embassies and consulates through helpline numbers and register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official platforms.
Karnataka State Emergency Operation Numbers: 080-22340676 and 080-2225 3707 (short code 1070).