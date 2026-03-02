West Asia conflicts: Emergency operations centres activated in all districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the prevailing situation in West Asia and closure of airspace by several countries, the Karnataka government has fully activated its state and district Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) to assist stranded passengers, particularly Kannadigas affected by widespread flight disruptions.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said international flight operations have been significantly disrupted following NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) declarations issued by multiple countries.

As per the latest advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar remains closed up to March 2.

The disruption has left a large number of passengers from various countries, including Karnataka, stranded in affected Middle Eastern countries, particularly in the UAE (Dubai).