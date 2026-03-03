Bommai urges Karnataka govt to build consensus on internal reservation

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the state government to hold discussions with all communities and take them into confidence before implementing internal reservation while filling vacant posts.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the BJP MP said the government must clearly explain the procedure it intends to follow in carrying out the pending recruitments. It should consult all communities and build consensus, he said, adding that the government appears to be confused. Bommai said he was not aware of any formal approval or order issued by the governor regarding internal reservation. The government must seek the advice of legal experts before moving forward, he said. Several communities have presented their cases before the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee, and appropriate action should be taken after examining its recommendations, he said.

Bommai also appealed to global leaders to immediately intervene and stop the ongoing war between Israel and Iran before it leads to further catastrophe. The conflicts are being driven by petroleum and religious issues. The US is trying to assert control over oil resources and is not in a position to heed anyone’s advice, he said.

He pointed out that conflicts are affecting places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, creating widespread concern as Indians reside in large numbers across these regions.