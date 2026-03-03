CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to ensure safety of expats

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to protect Kannadigas and other Indian nationals affected by the escalating geopolitical tensions in parts of West Asia.

In his letter, the CM expressed “profound concern” about Indians residing, working, studying and travelling across West Asia. He said recent advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation indicate that several countries in the region have imposed airspace restrictions, disrupting flight operations and leaving many stranded in major transit hubs.

The CM said the security environment has created uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and elsewhere in India. He informed the PM that the state has already written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking urgent coordination to ensure the safety of Kannadigas and explore appropriate repatriation measures.

The ministry has also been requested to coordinate with airlines to provide flexible rescheduling, waive penalties and offer interim support. He urged the Centre to strengthen diplomatic outreach, prepare for special repatriation flights if required, and establish an inter-ministerial task force to streamline coordination between Union ministries, state governments and airlines.