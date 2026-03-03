ED files PMLA prosecution complaint against Roshan Saldana in alleged loan fraud case at Mangaluru court

MANGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement, Mangalore Sub Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Roshan Saldana, Dafney Neetu D’Souza, Sunil Ferrao, G. Ravi, M/s Yahviivi Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Dubois Production Pvt. Ltd.

The complaint, filed before the Special Court for PMLA Cases at Mangaluru on February 27, pertains to allegations of cheating various businessmen under the guise of arranging loans.

The PMLA investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered during June and July 2025 against Saldana, D’Souza, and others by law enforcement agencies. The accused persons allegedly collected money from various businesspersons under the pretext of stamp duty payments for facilitating large loans at concessional interest rates.

A release from ED said the investigation under PMLA revealed that during the period from October 2024 to July 2025, the accused persons allegedly mobilised funds amounting to approximately Rs. 49.45 crore through newly created proprietary concerns of Sunil Ferrao (M/s Akshaya Agencies), G. Ravi (M/s Balaji Enterprises), and the company M/s Yahviivi Ventures Pvt. Ltd.