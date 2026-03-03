ED files PMLA prosecution complaint against Roshan Saldana in alleged loan fraud case at Mangaluru court

MANGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement, Mangalore Sub Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Roshan Saldana, Dafney Neetu D’Souza, Sunil Ferrao, G. Ravi, M/s Yahviivi Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Dubois Production Pvt. Ltd.
The complaint, filed before the Special Court for PMLA Cases at Mangaluru on February 27, pertains to allegations of cheating various businessmen under the guise of arranging loans.
The PMLA investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered during June and July 2025 against Saldana, D’Souza, and others by law enforcement agencies. The accused persons allegedly collected money from various businesspersons under the pretext of stamp duty payments for facilitating large loans at concessional interest rates.
A release from ED said the investigation under PMLA revealed that during the period from October 2024 to July 2025, the accused persons allegedly mobilised funds amounting to approximately Rs. 49.45 crore through newly created proprietary concerns of Sunil Ferrao (M/s Akshaya Agencies), G. Ravi (M/s Balaji Enterprises), and the company M/s Yahviivi Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
It was further revealed that instead of utilising the funds for arranging the promised loans, the accused persons allegedly diverted the amounts for personal use, their own business activities, and siphoned off a portion through various newly created dummy entities.
Search operations were conducted on August 5, 2025 under Section 17 of the PMLA at five locations in Mangaluru. The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and the freezing of bank accounts and fishing boats valued at approximately Rs. 9.5 crore.
During the course of investigation, movable and immovable properties valued at approximately Rs. 2.85 crore were provisionally attached under Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002, vide Provisional Attachment Order dated 06.11.2025.
The Prosecution Complaint has been filed for the commission of the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002. Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.