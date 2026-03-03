HD Kumaraswamy directs officials to purchase tobacco at remunerative prices

MYSURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Monday directed traders and officials of ITC and the Tobacco Board to immediately purchase tobacco from farmers in the Mysuru region at prices above the average rate.

The direction came during a high-level meeting here on Monday to deliberate on issues related to the ongoing FCV (Flue-Cured Virginia) tobacco auctions in Karnataka. The meeting was attended by public representatives from tobacco-growing regions, farmers, buyers and senior officials of the Tobacco Board.

Stating that the Centre is committed to protecting the interest of tobacco farmers in the region, Kumaraswamy cautioned traders to honour their earlier assurances to farmers. “Farmers must be protected. As promised, you should purchase tobacco at remunerative prices, similar to what is being offered in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also cautioned against any unilateral move to halt auctions. “Do not take steps that create mistrust among Karnataka’s farmers regarding the Tobacco Board or buyers. If farmers lose confidence and shift to alternative crops, what will you do then? Under no circumstances should growers’ interests be harmed,” he said.